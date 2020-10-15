Arctic front expected this weekend

A blast of polar cold may slop into western Montana this weekend, kicking off what looks like a colder and wetter than average winter.

“Friday we’re expecting to be a rather pleasant day,” National Weather Service meteorologist LeeAnn Allegretto said on a broadcast weather update on Thursday. “The threat increases as we get closer to Sunday.”

The threat is a mass of cold air moving south from Alberta into northwest Montana on Friday night or Saturday that will crash into a flow of Pacific moisture heading east. The combination along the Continental Divide will be a mix of rain and snow that could reach valley bottoms from the Flathead to the Bitterroot.

Allegretto said there’s a 90 percent chance of getting small amounts of snow in the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Saturday and Sunday. There’s also a 10 percent chance of significant dumps, including 4 to 6 inches in the Flathead and 2 to 6 inches in the Seeley-Swan areas.

“The main question is how far west of the divide will cold air go,” Allegretto said. Forecast models currently show the arctic air moving south and east toward North Dakota and Wyoming on Sunday and Monday. But if the system has more oomph, it could spill its chill as far west as Lookout and Lolo passes.