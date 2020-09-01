August weather covers all bases

August 2020 failed to qualify as record-breaking, but it did put a mark in the “weird” category.
The month served up a bit of everything to the Missoula area from a 100-degree high on the 17th to a low just above freezing on the 31st. In between came thundershowers (but little lightning), several bad smoke days (but few red-flag warnings) and low rivers (but no hoot-owl restrictions).
“One thing I found interesting about August was the weather stayed relatively active,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Leach. “Usually we get a big ridge of high pressure over us, and it stays hot for a couple weeks. This time we had quite a few troughs and dry, cold fronts coming through. So it was pretty active weather-wise.”
The 100-degree day on Aug. 17 did set a record, breaking the old mark of 99 from 1931. The whole month logged 13 days with above-90 temperatures, but that only moved the monthly average 1.4 degrees above normal — not much in Leach’s experience. Aug. 31 put snow on Lolo Peak and landed 11 degrees below normal for that date.
Waterwise, local rivers fared pretty well through the summer of 2020. While the Sun River, Big Hole River, Lower Beaverhead and entire Jefferson rivers had temperatures high enough to stress fish and restrict fishing, none of the rivers west of the Continental Divide suffered the same fate.
“We’ve been having flows quite a bit above average on the upper Clark Fork (river),” said Ladd Knotek, fisheries biologist with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “We got some good shots of rain in early and mid-July, which really helped.”
And the hot August days didn’t come until later in the month, when the shorter daylight hours kept them from having the water-warming impact they might have had around the end of July.
That doesn’t mean the fish slipped through 2020 unnoticed. Travel restrictions and economic lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions had many guides and outfitters seeing canceled business early in the summer. But the activity level bounced back strong as outdoor activity drew big crowds seeking a cure for cabin fever.
“There was an immense amount of out-of-state traffic at the state parks and fishing access sites,” Knotek said. “We saw a lot of pressure for fishing and camping spots.”
Fickle as Montana weather tends to be, the long-term forecast is stuck in limbo on the first week of September. That’s because slow-moving Typhoon Maysak is churning past Japan on the way to Korea, and nobody knows how that might end up.
“Our long-term forecast depends on how and when the typhoon gets caught up in the jet stream,” meteorologist Leach said. “It can put a lot of moisture in there. When those typhoons make a transition up to the mid-latitudes, it’s like a hammer ringing a bell. It causes a lot of variability in the jet stream, with big (high-pressure) ridges and (low-pressure) troughs, making things much harder to predict. But that’s the normal situation for this time of year.”
Or as one Monday hiker quipped as he pulled on a down jacket on the last day of August, “I don’t know if this is the last snow of spring or the first snow of fall.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!