August weather covers all bases

“We’ve been having flows quite a bit above average on the upper Clark Fork (river),” said Ladd Knotek, fisheries biologist with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “We got some good shots of rain in early and mid-July, which really helped.”

And the hot August days didn’t come until later in the month, when the shorter daylight hours kept them from having the water-warming impact they might have had around the end of July.

That doesn’t mean the fish slipped through 2020 unnoticed. Travel restrictions and economic lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions had many guides and outfitters seeing canceled business early in the summer. But the activity level bounced back strong as outdoor activity drew big crowds seeking a cure for cabin fever.

“There was an immense amount of out-of-state traffic at the state parks and fishing access sites,” Knotek said. “We saw a lot of pressure for fishing and camping spots.”

Fickle as Montana weather tends to be, the long-term forecast is stuck in limbo on the first week of September. That’s because slow-moving Typhoon Maysak is churning past Japan on the way to Korea, and nobody knows how that might end up.