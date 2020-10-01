Beat feet or battery assist: E-bike rules cloudy at hunting time

The Forest Service, which is under the Department of Agriculture, is considering a similar move. While Interior’s declaration had no public process or National Environmental Policy Act review, the Forest Service is going through a public comment period and review this fall. Under the Obama Administration, it had concluded that e-bikes were motorized vehicles allowed only where other motorized vehicles were permitted. That guidance could be changed under the new review.

On Sept. 24, the Forest Service published its proposed e-bike policy in the Federal Register. It would “establish promotion of e-bike use on NFS (National Forest Service) lands as a policy,” add e-bikes to the definition of “bicycle” and encourage site-specific decision-making to allow e-bike use on federal lands. The proposal is up for public review through Oct. 26.

“The laws around the country have just been fuzzy,” said Bicycle Hangar owner Peter Kern. But the interest in e-bikes has been growing wildly since he started carrying them a decade ago. And the opportunities they provide to riders have been appreciated as well, he said.