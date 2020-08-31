Boater dies on North Fork Flathead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Columbia Falls man died Saturday after his pontoon boat flipped on the North Fork of the Flathead River.

Ronald Newton, 62, was floating with a group of people above Glacier Rim north of Columbia Falls around 5 p.m. when the accident happened, according to Glacier National Park spokeswoman Jennifer Lutman. Newton and another floater were roped together, according to witnesses on the scene, and their boats got stuck on a rock. Newton’s craft flipped him underwater. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket or helmet at the time.

Several bystanders started CPR on Newton until a North Valley Rescue team and Glacier Park rangers reached the site by jet boat to Fool Hen Rapids, two miles above Glacier Rim. The rescuers kept up CPR efforts for an hour, Lutman said.

The death was at least the fourth this summer of people recreating in Glacier National Park. On July 23, a Kansas man died in a climbing accident near Logan Pass and a Wisconsin man died on July 27 of an apparent heart attack on the Siyeh Pass trail. A Pocatello, Idaho, man was found dead on the Inside North Fork Road on July 2. A Columbia Falls man went missing in the Kintla Lake area since July 25 and has not been found.

