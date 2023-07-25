Granite County officials identified a man whose body was pulled from Rock Creek last week.
George J. Rudy, a 65-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was found dead in Rock Creek on Thursday, according to Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson. Rudy died from accidental drowning, the sheriff stated in an email.
His remains were found in the water by utility workers about 3 miles south of the I-90 exit for Rock Creek. No foul play was suspected, according to the sheriff's initial investigation.
Dunkerson extended his condolences to Rudy’s family.