Break stuff: A 'rage room' comes to Missoula; new pizza truck also

Zombie Tools in Missoula is donating the blunt-edge sword, she noted.

Unhinged is located at 2612 Murphy Street, Unit A, and she’s taking online bookings only, so no walk-ins.

“We have packages from $15 where you bring your own breakables all the way up to $75 for two bins of breakables,” she said. “You get two medium items such as TVs, sinks, and one large item like a glass-top range.”

Home Resource, a nonprofit in Missoula that accepts donated home materials and appliances, is donating all the stuff they would usually send to a landfill.

“Home Resource is a great resource for us,” Goss said. “They’re donating all the stuff they would normally throw in a Dumpster and giving it to us. I’ve also made posts on Facebook asking for glassware and computers that people are getting ready to throw away. I’m getting most of my stuff through those means.”