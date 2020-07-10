Bridge and culvert replacement projects beginning on the Seeley Lake Ranger District

SEELEY LAKE — Multiple bridge and culvert replacement projects are in progress or scheduled to begin within the next 2-3 weeks on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. Temporary road closures will be in place for public safety due to heavy machinery operations and temporarily impassable road segments in the project areas.
“We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we work on these critical repairs,” said Quinn Carver, Seeley Lake District Ranger. “These repairs will ensure recreational access and long-term road integrity as well as improved stream function for fish and other aquatic life.”
Dunham Creek Road No. 4388 – bridge and culvert replacement (now through Sept. 15):
Crews are working in the northern 3-mile section of Dunham Creek Road NFSR No. 4388 to replace the two Spruce Creek crossings with bridges. The road has been closed to the public since last fall due to impassable conditions caused by a large, natural debris flow event in the drainage. After the Spruce Creek bridges are complete, crews will move south along the road and begin work to upsize the culvert at the Nome Creek crossing, which will allow for greater stream function. The closure is anticipated to last through Sept. 15.
Because of this work, motorized access to the Lodgepole Creek Trailhead continues to be temporarily closed. Alternative access to the Bob Marshall Wilderness area includes Pyramid Pass, Monture Creek, McCabe Creek, or the North Fork Trailheads.
Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477/Dunham Bridge replacement (July 20–Aug. 8):
Cottonwood Lakes Road NFSR No. 477 will be closed starting on July 20 from its junction with Dunham Creek Road No. 4388 at milepost 19.1 and west to its junction with Dunham Ditch Road No. 17512 at milepost 18.7. The closure will be in place through Aug. 8 for crews to replace the Dunham Bridge. Access to Monture Creek is still available via Monture Creek Road NFSR No. 89 north out of Ovando.
The new bridge will be an Aquatic Organism Passage design which will improve fish habitat by accommodating the full stream channel width, allowing for a better road/stream alignment and passage of stream bedload and debris, while reducing the potential of flood damage.
For additional information please call the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at 406-677-2233.
