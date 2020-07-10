Bridge and culvert replacement projects beginning on the Seeley Lake Ranger District

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEELEY LAKE — Multiple bridge and culvert replacement projects are in progress or scheduled to begin within the next 2-3 weeks on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. Temporary road closures will be in place for public safety due to heavy machinery operations and temporarily impassable road segments in the project areas.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we work on these critical repairs,” said Quinn Carver, Seeley Lake District Ranger. “These repairs will ensure recreational access and long-term road integrity as well as improved stream function for fish and other aquatic life.”

Dunham Creek Road No. 4388 – bridge and culvert replacement (now through Sept. 15):

Crews are working in the northern 3-mile section of Dunham Creek Road NFSR No. 4388 to replace the two Spruce Creek crossings with bridges. The road has been closed to the public since last fall due to impassable conditions caused by a large, natural debris flow event in the drainage. After the Spruce Creek bridges are complete, crews will move south along the road and begin work to upsize the culvert at the Nome Creek crossing, which will allow for greater stream function. The closure is anticipated to last through Sept. 15.