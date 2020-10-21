Bullock touts apprenticeship program as economic success

Not every high school or college student is interested in a four-year degree, long hours sitting in a classroom, or the debt load from student loans. Meanwhile, workers with knowledge of the skilled trades like carpentry, healthcare, plumbing and welding are constantly in high demand.
That's why Gov. Steve Bullock visited Missoula College's carpentry program building on Wednesday to highlight the benefits of the state Department of Labor and Industry's Registered Apprenticeship Program. He said the program has boosted the Montana economy by helping businesses find skilled workers and connecting students with good-paying jobs.
Since 2000, the program has coordinated about 9,900 apprenticeships in over 110 different occupations. According to state data, apprentices who completed a program earned an average wage of $58,086 in the first year after graduation, which is nearly $11,600 more than the statewide average wage.
An apprenticeship is a basically a paid on-the-job, hands-on education. Bullock and his staff say it's a win-win situation because apprentices can earn a paycheck while obtaining certification for their career field, and businesses can train employees to create custom skill sets and increase employee retention rates.
“Apprenticeship has long been integral to Montana’s workforce development and continues to be an innovative way to meet the emerging needs in the state’s economy for both workers and businesses as we work toward economic recovery,” Bullock said. “At the Missoula College, apprentices can pursue in-demand careers like carpentry and other growing fields to find a good paying job and supply businesses with talented and trained workers they need to stabilize and eventually expand their business.”
Cody Herbert is a first year student in sustainable construction technology and management at Missoula College. Out of high school, he went to a community college in California to study physics and chemistry, but quickly realized it wasn't for him.
"I loved it, but I started realizing I didn't want to be stuck at a desk all day, and I wanted to work with my hands," he said. "So I moved out here and started this program and I love it. I'm learning a lot every day, skills I can take home and use on my own house."
He likes the program because he gets experience with the tools used in the industry, which will allow him to "hop right onto the job site."
He hopes to get an apprenticeship with Dick Anderson Construction. He estimates that he can make $18 to $20 an hour to start, and then the pay scale jumps quickly if he can get into management.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry released a data report on the Registered Apprenticeship Program on Wednesday, prepared by economist Nick Holom.
It shows that construction-related trades make up the greatest share of apprenticeships overall, but some of the fastest-growing opportunities are in healthcare. From 2015 to 2019, certified nursing assistants (CNAs) have seen the highest growth in apprenticeships, while medical coding ranks sixth and medical assistants rank tenth. Last year, 77% of apprentices were between the ages of 16 and 34. The share of women in apprenticeships has increased from 4.4% in 2015 to 21.3% in 2019.
The state works with employers to coordinate apprenticeship programs.
“At Missoula College we provide our students with a hands-on learning experience so that they can develop the skills needed to immediately succeed in the workforce and meet the growing labor demands in our state,” said Missoula College Dean Tom Gallagher. “Through our apprenticeship programs, we connect ambitious students directly with local employers, allowing them to earn while they learn.”
In 2017 the Montana Legislature passed HB308, which created a $750 tax credit for employers that employ apprentices or $1,500 for a military veteran apprentice.
Missoula College provides technical instruction for apprenticeships including carpentry, information technology, accounting, medical technician and medical claims processing. Next semester, the college will offer a new construction preparedness program, created with the assistance of a state Apprenticeship Incentive Grant.
Also on Wednesday, Bullock visited Base Camp, a Missoula Parks and Recreation program that his office says "provides safe and quality childcare to support reduced school schedules."
"The program helps parents fill coverage and supervision gaps while many students are only in school for several days a week and at home for distance learning the remainder of the week," Bullock's staff said in a press release. "The program is funded through the Montana Coronavirus Relief Fund School Aged Child Care Grant."
Bullock, a Democrat running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines, also visited the Missoula headquarters of Bedrock Sandals. The company recently received $45,000 in the form of a Big Sky Trust Fund Job Creation grant to create six new jobs here.
