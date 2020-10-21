Bullock touts apprenticeship program as economic success

“Apprenticeship has long been integral to Montana’s workforce development and continues to be an innovative way to meet the emerging needs in the state’s economy for both workers and businesses as we work toward economic recovery,” Bullock said. “At the Missoula College, apprentices can pursue in-demand careers like carpentry and other growing fields to find a good paying job and supply businesses with talented and trained workers they need to stabilize and eventually expand their business.”

Cody Herbert is a first year student in sustainable construction technology and management at Missoula College. Out of high school, he went to a community college in California to study physics and chemistry, but quickly realized it wasn't for him.

"I loved it, but I started realizing I didn't want to be stuck at a desk all day, and I wanted to work with my hands," he said. "So I moved out here and started this program and I love it. I'm learning a lot every day, skills I can take home and use on my own house."

He likes the program because he gets experience with the tools used in the industry, which will allow him to "hop right onto the job site."

