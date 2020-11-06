 Skip to main content
'Can the Cats' food drive kicks off between UM, MSU

'Can the Cats' food drive kicks off between UM, MSU

Kat Cowley, the student coordinator for the University of Montana Food Pantry in 2019, sits with donations for the annual "Can the Cats" drive last year. This year's donation drive kicks off Friday despite a delayed Griz-Cat rivalry game due to COVID-19. 

 Tom Bauer

Despite no Griz-Cat football game this fall, rivalry between the University of Montana and Montana State University will be in full force over the next two weeks, as the “Can the Cats” food drive kicks off.

The annual donation drive starts Friday and runs through Nov. 20, according to a UM press release, during which UM and MSU compete to see which university can bring in the most donations. In its 21st year, "Can the Cats" benefits the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center and the UM Food Pantry.

“With the challenges Montana families are facing with COVID-19, changes to employment, seasonal heating costs … this two-week food drive is more important than ever,” said Paula Short, UM communications director, in an email.

With the rivalry football game on hold due to COVID-19, UM and MSU will compete via video game, with UM’s Grizzly eSports League of Legends team taking on the Bobcat’s gaming team on Nov. 14, which they’ll stream live on twitch.tv/grizzlyesportsum.

The eSports team will also sponsor a series of fundraising competitions on its streaming platform, including an amateur invitational geared toward corporate, student and community groups. In addition, UM Greek Life is hosting a contactless food drive in the University District on Nov. 15.

Food donation bins are available across campus and the Missoula community and monetary donations can be made at the Missoula Food Bank and campus dining locations.

“We are excited to see what our UM community can pull off during these unconventional times,” said Hilary Rosa, a UM Food Pantry VISTA worker. “Go Griz!”

