'Can the Cats' food drive kicks off between UM, MSU

Despite no Griz-Cat football game this fall, rivalry between the University of Montana and Montana State University will be in full force over the next two weeks, as the “Can the Cats” food drive kicks off.

The annual donation drive starts Friday and runs through Nov. 20, according to a UM press release, during which UM and MSU compete to see which university can bring in the most donations. In its 21st year, "Can the Cats" benefits the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center and the UM Food Pantry.

“With the challenges Montana families are facing with COVID-19, changes to employment, seasonal heating costs … this two-week food drive is more important than ever,” said Paula Short, UM communications director, in an email.

With the rivalry football game on hold due to COVID-19, UM and MSU will compete via video game, with UM’s Grizzly eSports League of Legends team taking on the Bobcat’s gaming team on Nov. 14, which they’ll stream live on twitch.tv/grizzlyesportsum.