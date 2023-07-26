Missoula Police officers will see a bump in their paychecks after city councilors approved a new wage contract that included pay increases.

The council voted on Monday 9-1 to approve the new agreement, which will run for four years.

The Missoula Police Officers Association contract expired on June 30. The new collective bargaining agreement includes a total of a 10% wage increase for officers in the first year of the contract, City Chief Human Resources Officer Angela Simonson said at Monday’s city council meeting. The 10% raise is broken up between a 3.5% cost of living increase and a 6.5% market adjustment.

“I want to highlight that our police officers have been below market for a number of years, and we take a big bite out of that with a 10% wage increase in year one, with a wage opener in year two,” Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said.

It’s an overall 8% personnel budget increase for MPD, Simonson said, and will help bring Missoula officers pay up to national standards. A 4% cost of living increase is included in years two to four of the contract.

“The reason why you hear me say cost of living increase and market adjustment is because it’s important for us to recognize that the police officers' union wages are below market wage when we look at comparables, including national data," Simonson said. "And we aim to try to get them as close to market data as we are able to afford."

Of the 10 voting councilors, Ward 3 Representative Daniel Carlino, who has consistently voted against police funding in his time on council, was the sole member who voted against the contract.

Carlino raised concerns over the chunk of money the pay increase adds to the annual MPD budget and said the money should instead be funneled to affordable housing and specialized emergency response teams to mitigate crime happening in the first place.

“Rather than putting more and more money into policing, I think we should be investing in the underlying causes of crime and trying to prevent those, such as poverty and investing in housing,” Carlino said.

Other councilors pushed back.

“I get frustrated when I hear comments about, ‘Well, the police budget has gone up a lot, so therefore we shouldn’t approve this,’” Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones said. “Because if you really want to look at the details, all of our departments cost more now and have bigger budgets than 10 years ago.”

Jones noted allocations in MPD’s budget support specific hires, including six full-time school resource officers and more city officers hired after neighborhoods surrounding Missoula's airport were annexed into city limits.

“I just want to reiterate the point that if you believe in collective bargaining, you believe in it,” Ward 4 Councilor Mike Nugent said, adding all of the city’s expired contracts will see raises this year.