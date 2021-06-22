City council opens hearing on new developer fees

A fee increase for new construction that city officials hope will cut down on turnaround time in the review process moved closer to approval on Monday.

Missoula city council opened a public hearing at Monday's meeting and the issue will likely be voted on at the June 28 council meeting. The proposed 15% fee increase would be used to hire five new full-time city employees in several departments relating to development.

Their annual salaries will not come out of the general fund. Instead, revenue from the fee will cover the cost of their positions.

"This proposal builds capacity without relying on everyday Missoulians to fund it by assessing a reasonable cost increase to developmental review activity," Missoula Director of Community Development Eran Pehan told council on Monday. "If done right ... it will decrease, not increase the overall cost of development through the saving of time."

Pehan previously told the Missoulian that time increases can cause developers to end up paying more in holding costs. Currently, building permit review times for most residential and commercial projects is 10 to 12 weeks.