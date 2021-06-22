City council opens hearing on new developer fees

A fee increase for new construction that city officials hope will cut down on turnaround time in the review process moved closer to approval on Monday.
Missoula city council opened a public hearing at Monday's meeting and the issue will likely be voted on at the June 28 council meeting. The proposed 15% fee increase would be used to hire five new full-time city employees in several departments relating to development.
Their annual salaries will not come out of the general fund. Instead, revenue from the fee will cover the cost of their positions.
"This proposal builds capacity without relying on everyday Missoulians to fund it by assessing a reasonable cost increase to developmental review activity," Missoula Director of Community Development Eran Pehan told council on Monday. "If done right ... it will decrease, not increase the overall cost of development through the saving of time."
Pehan previously told the Missoulian that time increases can cause developers to end up paying more in holding costs. Currently, building permit review times for most residential and commercial projects is 10 to 12 weeks.
In a capacity plan presented to city council's Administration and Finance Committee on June 2, officials said they would like to cut that time to 2 to 4 weeks for single family homes and 6-to-8 for multi-dwelling projects, like apartments.
Moving the turnaround time for projects 6-to-8 weeks from where it was previously could save developers $10,000 to $20,000, Pehan told council. In other instances, the delays could cost even more.
City officials believe the increase in staff capacity will decrease review times and equate to more responsive service. The plan also said "process improvement" and "code reform" are being looked at as other areas to decrease turnaround time on the city side for new projects.
The fee will only apply to new development and builders have been in favor of the proposal, which passed through Administration and Finance via a 10-0 vote.
"I personally have high hopes for this process because the fees are coupled with process improvements which have specific targets to decrease review time, which we're pretty excited about," Ryan Frey, owner of Saddle Mountain Construction, told council on Monday.
Council also approved $45,500 for forest thinning on Mount Jumbo and in Marshall Canyon. The contract is with Watershed Consulting LLC.
