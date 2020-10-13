Cold front brings winds to Missoula area

Two opposing weather systems bumping over northwest Montana were forecast to produce widespread snow and gusty winds Tuesday night and Wednesday above 6,000 feet elevation, according to National Weather Service reports.

Also, the National Weather Service notes that “while confidence remains low, forecast models are indicating the potential for a colder Canadian air mass to affect portions of western Montana as early as this weekend.” That could push Saturday highs down to the 30s with a chance of rain and snow in the Missoula valley.

Before that, meteorologists forecast wind.

“This (Tuesday) evening, the fastest part of the polar jet stream will be right over northwest Montana,” the NWS weather discussion stated. “Winds will pick up this afternoon under the strong winds aloft and behind a cold front. The jet will strengthen and shift southward overnight. The result will be very strong winds in the higher terrain.”

The Missoula and Bitterroot valleys could feel high southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, with gusts of 50 mph possible. Some mountain areas could get gusts of 45 to 50 mph for Silver Bow and Deer Lodge counties. A high wind warning is in effect for the Butte-Blackfoot region and west into central Idaho.

On Wednesday, lingering jet stream effects will produce more high-elevation snow, especially over the Glacier National Park area. Glacier officials have closed the Going-to-the-Sun Road to motorists between Avalanche and St. Mary due to weather conditions. Bicyclists are allowed on the road up to the Loop.

