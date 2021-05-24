Council discusses plan for more than $1M in federal housing funding

The Missoula City Council will begin accepting public comments Monday night on its plan to distribute more than $1 million in federal funding directed toward affordable housing and homelessness.
City housing officials will present a draft plan for the Housing and Urban Development grants between several local organizations. The plan was first presented to the council's Administration and Finance Committee last week and will be open for public comment following Monday's meeting.
"We're excited to see some of these really big projects that this funding has helped make possible begin to come online in the next few years," said Montana James, Missoula's deputy director of Community Development.
City housing officials are asking the mayor and city council to approve five Community Development Block Grants and three HOME Investment Partnerships Programs grants. These will mostly go toward organizations looking to improve affordable housing stock in Missoula and helping the city's population that does not have stable housing.
Community Development Block Grants are mostly used for infrastructure, public facilities and to help acquire property. In addition, 15% of a block grant's funds can be used for public services and no more than 20% can be used for administration and planning activities.
HOME grants, meanwhile, have been used for rental construction projects, such as the Trinity and Villagio apartments, and are mostly used for low-income individuals and families. The city memo noted 10% of the city's HOME funds can be used for grant administration and other portions will be used for loans and to support community housing development organizations.
One of those organizations is Homeword Inc., which could be awarded two HOME grants and two block grants. If approved, $500,000 would go toward the Trinity Navigation Center, which helps connect people with affordable housing. Another $316,000 would be a supplement for the Trinity Apartments — the affordable housing project on the site of the former Skyview Trailer Park.
An additional $270,000 is proposed to fund Habitat For Humanity's homebuyer assistance program, which would be used to offset property costs.
Some money will also go into the Missoula Community Development division to "support the administration, planning and management" of the distribution of federal funds, according to a city memo.
"Primarily that's for our staff who administer the programs," James said. "We have two full-time grants administrators who are devoted just to CDBG and HOME."
In total, $1,323,510 is set to be allocated, including $928,529 is new federal funding. The remainder will come from loans that have previously been given out through the program and are now being paid back.
Assuming council approves the draft plan, the grants will go to Housing and Urban Development for approval.
This kind of federal housing funding is at risk in the Garden City. Because Missoula has a Metropolitan Statistical Area designation, it can directly work with the federal government to receive Housing and Urban Development funds.
However, a late January push by the Trump Administration to change the definition of a Metropolitan Statistical Area from a population of 50,000 to a population of over 100,000 is still under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget.
If the proposal goes through, Missoula would then have to contend with other cities in Montana as they vie for Housing and Urban Development funds instead of getting a direct distribution.
Several city councilors expressed concern with losing the designation. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines have said they are against the proposed change.
No decision has been made regarding the White House proposal.
"It would definitely be a big hit if we didn't have the funding for continuing into the future to be able to address those challenges," James said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com