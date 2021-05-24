Council discusses plan for more than $1M in federal housing funding

HOME grants, meanwhile, have been used for rental construction projects, such as the Trinity and Villagio apartments, and are mostly used for low-income individuals and families. The city memo noted 10% of the city's HOME funds can be used for grant administration and other portions will be used for loans and to support community housing development organizations.

One of those organizations is Homeword Inc., which could be awarded two HOME grants and two block grants. If approved, $500,000 would go toward the Trinity Navigation Center, which helps connect people with affordable housing. Another $316,000 would be a supplement for the Trinity Apartments — the affordable housing project on the site of the former Skyview Trailer Park.

An additional $270,000 is proposed to fund Habitat For Humanity's homebuyer assistance program, which would be used to offset property costs.

Some money will also go into the Missoula Community Development division to "support the administration, planning and management" of the distribution of federal funds, according to a city memo.