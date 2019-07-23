The Missoula County Commissioners approved a 2.5% pay increase for county officers and department heads Tuesday.
The three commissioners approved the pay increase unanimously. Chris Lounsbury, the county’s chief operating officer, said the increases had already been factored into the fiscal year 2020 preliminary budget, due for a hearing on Thursday.
The increases cover 14 supervisory, non-elected employees. Their previous salaries ranged from the $76,502 taken home by elections administrator Dayna Causby to $127,546 for Chief Administrative Officer Vickie Zeier. These employees and the 12 others given pay increases Tuesday are not covered by any collective-bargaining agreement.
Last year, they received pay increases ranging from zero to 10.7%. This week, the commissioners considered giving them raises of 1%, 1.5%, 2% and 2.5%.
Missoula County employs about 850 workers and had a fiscal year 2019 budget of $183.7 million. The increases will cost the county an additional $38,687 annually. That's on top of $21,704 in other increases included in some of the contracts.
Even so, county auditor David Wall, who did not receive a pay increase Tuesday, told the group that “I’m very comfortable with any of them ... I think 2.5% is modest.”
Also on Tuesday, the three commissioners approved a contract with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Under the agreement, the department will give the county $110,000 in federal grant funds to continue its Healthy Start Missoula program, which provides early-childhood services, for the remainder of the calendar year.
To view a spreadsheet of the approved pay increases and the DPHHS contract, visit https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/administration/commissioners-office/commissioners-meeting-minutes-agenda-portal and click on the link to the July 23rd Commissioners’ Administrative Meeting.