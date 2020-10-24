COVID, courts and cold: Montana's Indian Country faces challenges to get out the vote

LAME DEER – Michelene Bearcomesout only needed a pen and the arms of her two daughters to lean on to get her ballot submitted for the 2020 presidential election, an obligation instilled in her by her grandparents.
The 52-year-old braved an October arctic storm to vote at a special satellite polling office in the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council Chambers in Lame Deer. Her tribal leaders fought a lawsuit to make those satellite offices available, instead of having to travel 57 miles to the Rosebud County election office in Forsyth. Another lawsuit brought by national political parties nearly prevented her from getting her ballot mailed to her.
On top of all that, she also had to survive 32 days in the hospital getting treated for COVID-19. After recovery, she encouraged her daughters to vote in person, and walked with them into the satellite office to drop off her own ballot. Due to the pandemic, the office is only open one day a week.
“We’re always blaming everybody else for what’s going on in the world, but it’s our responsibility to take control of that,” Bearcomesout said. “If we want the world to get better, then we need to participate, we need to get out and vote.”
About 45,000 of Montana’s one million residents belong to American Indian tribes. In a state notorious for ticket-splitting and tiny-margin electoral victories, Democratic and Republican organizers routinely target the “Indian vote” for special attention. But that may be like trying to rope the wind.
With just 10 days left until Election Day, the tossup status of Montana's senatorial and gubernatorial races has magnetized national attention. Political organizations see time running out to corral every possible unreached or undecided voter. The search presents unique obstacles in Montana’s Indian Country.
Its seven reservations, representing a dozen tribal nations, sit geographically isolated in the fourth-largest state in the nation. Their residents have faced systemic and legal challenges to get access to polls. Last-minute national lawsuits threatened to interrupt already shaky mail ballot delivery to voters who often lack traditional street addresses.
And the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Montana’s Indian communities especially hard. Indians comprise 7% of the state’s population but 36% of its virus-attributed deaths, according to the latest report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. To protect their communities, all seven reservations have enacted lockdowns, curfews and restrictions on public services far more extensive than Montana's general population has experienced.
“You’ve got to be cautious when you talk about Native voters as a bloc,” said University of Montana journalism professor Lee Banville, who’s spent the past decade tracking voting trends. “They tend to be in counties that go Democratic, which makes them rare right out of the gate in Montana. But often there’s lower voter turnout — higher than the youth turnout but lower than the average county turnout.”
Get out the vote
For example, Rocky Boy’s Reservation of the Chippewa-Cree Nation posted a 45% voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election, compared to 71% for the overall Hill County participation that year when President Donald Trump won the state with a 20-point margin. On the other hand, Rocky Boy’s voters posted a 53% turnout in 2018, when Democratic Sen. Jon Tester squeaked out reelection by carrying every county with an Indian reservation.
The 2014 lawsuit Wandering Medicine v. Montana Secretary of State let tribal governments to request temporary satellite polling places on Indian reservations. Each reservation has its own approach to the opportunity. For example, the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation straddles Rosebud and Big Horn counties, and requested satellite offices from each.
The Crow Indian Reservation lies mostly in Big Horn County and borders Northern Cheyenne. However, its tribal leaders declined Big Horn County’s offer of a satellite polling place. More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have broken out in Big Horn County, resulting in 32 fatalities. The tribal government decided limiting movement was a necessary pandemic precaution.
Dulcie Bear Don’t Walk has been the Big Horn County election administrator since 2011, and participated in the Wandering Medicine court case. Her office attempts to reach every voter possible, even though the logistics of maintaining multiple offices can be stressing.
“I may not look it, but I am Native, so not wanting these alternate election offices would be like not wanting rights for myself or my family members,” said Bear Don’t Walk, who will be overseeing one satellite office at a Busby High School for the Northern Cheyenne in Big Horn County.
Despite Crow leadership opting out of satellite offices, as of Wednesday, Bear Don’t Walk’s tally has 28% of registered voters in the county having already submitted their ballots, just under half from precincts on the Crow Reservation. The number nearly eclipses the overall turnout for the June primaries.
Meanwhile, the statewide independent political organization Montana Native Vote has organized get-out-the-vote efforts on all seven reservations, including the Crow. MNV regional organizer Lori Kindness has been driving to communities across the Crow Reservation, going door-to-door delivering and collecting ballots for people unable or unwilling to travel to Bear Don’t Walk’s office in Hardin.
"We just did a pop-up stop in Lodge Grass and got 15 people registered to vote and collected five ballots," Kindness said on Friday. "I'm doing the same thing in Wyola tomorrow morning."
Last-minute lawsuits
If the pandemic and the satellite logistics weren’t enough, Montana has gone through a spate of last-minute election lawsuits that left voters confused about what rules would finally apply. Some of the cases had direct impact on Indian communities.
In September, five tribal governments backed by Montana Native Voice and the American Civil Liberties Union successfully overturned the 2018 Ballot Interference Prevention Act, which limited the number of ballots one person could collect and deliver to a polling place. The judge’s opinion noted the law unfairly affected “citizens that still live below the poverty line with limits to health care, government services, mail services and election offices — those citizens are the Native Americans that reside on reservations within Montana’s borders …(T)he costs associated with the BIPA are simply too high and too burdensome to remain the law of the State of Montana.”
Also that month, President Trump’s reelection campaign along with the national and state Republican party organizations sued Gov. Steve Bullock to derail his statewide mail ballot order. That case awaits a federal court ruling, but the judge has not issued any temporary restrictions blocking Bullock’s order allowing counties discretion to hold mail-ballot elections.
In yet another case, decided at the end of September, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Secretary of State Corey Stapleton’s favor that only ballots received by the time polls closed on Nov. 3 would be counted. That overturned a lower-court ruling that allowed counting ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted, even if they arrived after Election Day.
In addition, the Blackfeet Tribe filed a federal lawsuit against Pondera County over lack of satellite voting offices. Days later, county officials agreed to set up a satellite office in Heart Butte, a predominantly Blackfeet community just south of the reservation border. That office will be accepting ballots in the Heart Butte High School on Oct. 29, and provide a ballot drop-off box on Election Day.
Sovereign nations
Banville pointed to several complicating factors when characterizing Indian Country voting. First, each reservation is a sovereign nation containing at least one and sometimes multiple tribes with distinct cultures and interests. The Crow tribal leadership has endorsed Republican Sen. Steve Daines, while Democratic challenger Bullock earned endorsements from Rocky Boy’s, Fort Belknap and Fort Peck. The Northern Cheyenne, Flathead and Blackfeet tribal leaderships have not yet endorsed a senatorial candidate.
“They’re a diverse group,” Banville said. “It’s not like the unions of old, where it’s a bloc and they participate the way they’re told.”
Second, those sovereign nations have their own governments and elections, which Banville said sometimes generate more local interest than state or federal races. And third, outside political forces have a way of warping local reality.
“When there’s as much money as there is in Montana’s Senate race, they can spend a lot trying to drum up any kind of turnout,” Banville said of the estimated $146 million raised on behalf of Daines and Bullock through their respective campaigns and outside sources. “One thing different this cycle is the Democratic machine is used to getting college kids to turn out. But this time because of COVID, they’re spread out and not concentrated on campus, so they’re harder to organize. The reservations remain a place where you can reach people.”
Except that you can’t, at least not in any traditional campaigning way. All seven reservations have been on some form of lockdown for much of September and October, prohibiting not only public gatherings where candidates might rally voters and also limiting residents’ ability to leave their own homes. Rocky Boy’s voter turnout regional organizer Arielle WolfChief said the reservation's travel restrictions ironically seemed like a self-imposed form of voter suppression.
“There’s checkpoint security on every village, every block,” said WolfChief. “The COVID cases are rising, and we’re trying to protect our people, but I was hoping we (turnout organizers) could have been considered essential to go help check people for their mail and get their ballots. We had so many ideas to get this going, like putting the ballots in a plastic baggie and put it on their porch. But we weren’t considered that important.”
Rocky Boy’s Reservation lockdown is expected to be lifted on Sunday. On Friday, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation renewed its lockdown orders and shifted the curfew from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“After that, we’re hoping to hit Rocky Boy’s hard,” WolfChief said. Like Northern Cheyenne, Rocky Boy's extends across two counties: Hill and Chouteau. Both county election offices will set up satellite offices at Stone Child Community College on Wednesday and Thursday to collect ballots. County officials will also have a polling station at the college on Election Day. All the preparations have a pandemic overlay.
“Western Native Voice has been great,” Chouteau County Elections Supervisor Lana Claassen said. “They sent us a gallon of hand-sanitizer and provided a bunch of masks. And we’ve been purchasing face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and thousands of the legal-sized file folders for one-time-use secrecy sleeves (for the ballots). We’ve got boxes and boxes of it everywhere.”
