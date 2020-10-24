COVID, courts and cold: Montana's Indian Country faces challenges to get out the vote

LAME DEER – Michelene Bearcomesout only needed a pen and the arms of her two daughters to lean on to get her ballot submitted for the 2020 presidential election, an obligation instilled in her by her grandparents.

The 52-year-old braved an October arctic storm to vote at a special satellite polling office in the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council Chambers in Lame Deer. Her tribal leaders fought a lawsuit to make those satellite offices available, instead of having to travel 57 miles to the Rosebud County election office in Forsyth. Another lawsuit brought by national political parties nearly prevented her from getting her ballot mailed to her.

On top of all that, she also had to survive 32 days in the hospital getting treated for COVID-19. After recovery, she encouraged her daughters to vote in person, and walked with them into the satellite office to drop off her own ballot. Due to the pandemic, the office is only open one day a week.

“We’re always blaming everybody else for what’s going on in the world, but it’s our responsibility to take control of that,” Bearcomesout said. “If we want the world to get better, then we need to participate, we need to get out and vote.”