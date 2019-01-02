Like her co-defendant before her, 23-year-old Tiffanie Pierce's attorneys have requested her trial be held in a different district, where the allegations against her aren't as well known to the general public.
Pierce has been charged in the killings of Jackson Wiles, 24, and Marilyn Pickett, 15, who police found dismembered and partially dissolved in tubs of chemicals in August 2017.
Her co-defendant, Augustus Standingrock, last month pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing that killed the two in the basement of the home where he and Pierce lived. Standingrock said he stabbed Wiles, then handed the knife to Pierce, who then stabbed Pickett. As part of the plea agreement, which calls for Standingrock to serve a life sentence in prison, he agrees to testify against Pierce.
The day before he changed his plea, Standingrock's attorneys requested his trial be held in Yellowstone County. That request was denied.
Pierce's attorneys made the same request Dec. 31, bolstering the motion with the same polling conducted by an expert to determine if pretrial publicity would preclude the district's ability to produce an impartial jury pool.
The polling firm retained by Standingrock's attorneys and the Office of the State Public Defender reported found a wide majority of respondents in Missoula County knew the case and the defendants, while Yellowstone County preserved more impartiality among potential jurors.
In their Monday motion, Pierce's public defenders included news clips from the Missoulian, Fox News and others as examples of widespread and highly detailed publicity, such as a Missoulian story about a letter Standingrock attempted to eat. Attorneys in the case surmised the letter was written by Pierce.
"Thus, the media reporting in this case has gone far beyond the objective reporting of facts to the case," Pierce's attorneys wrote in their motion.
Prosecutors have yet to respond to the filing.
Pierce is also set to stand trial for a second set of charges, including attempted deliberate homicide, related to an alleged invasion at a different home wee before Pickett and Wiles were killed.
Pierce's trial for the charges in Wiles and Pickett's death is set for March 1. Her additional trial is scheduled for April 12.