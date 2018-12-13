Attorneys for a 27-year-old suspected of killing and dismembering two people last year filed a 122-page motion on Wednesday seeking a change in venue for his trial due to extensive media coverage of the case.
Earlier this month, Judge James Wheelis denied Augustus Standingrock's request to further delay his Jan. 4 trial date. His attorneys argued pretrial publicity has precluded their ability to find an impartial jury from Missoula County; they even began working with a polling expert to gauge how residents' thoughts on the case had been formed by coverage.
In Wednesday's motion, defense attorney Nick Brooke included the results of that polling effort, which indicated 71 percent of respondents in Missoula County knew Standingrock and his co-defendant Tiffanie Pierce when pollsters mentioned their name alongside a homicide charge. Eighty-two percent of respondents knew about the case when prompted by a reminder of "partially dissolved in a tub of acid," according to the court filing.
By comparison, Yellowstone County respondents knew the defendants by name just 26 percent of the time, climbing to 50 percent with the added mention of "acid allegations."
Sixty-one percent of Missoula respondents told the polling firm they believe Standingrock is guilty, according to the court document. In Yellowstone County, where the defense counsel described the population as similar in size and jury pool but different in media exposure regarding the case, that number fell to 38 percent.
Earlier this month, Missoula County prosecutors argued against relocating the trial, noting Markus Kaarma's trial was held in Missoula, where the offense occurred, despite widespread coverage of his fatally shooting a German exchange student in 2014.
Additionally, deputy county attorney Jennifer Clark said she had concerns with the polling techniques employed by the defense after being contacted by one of the people reached by the polling firm, and added a suspicion that the polling effort may be a "delay tactic."
"Our concern is to get a fair jury, and we believe we can do that here," Clark said at the Dec. 3 hearing.