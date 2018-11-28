A former Bitterroot business owner pleaded guilty in federal court in Alaska this week to several counts stemming from a decades-long scheme to defraud a medical practice there of more than half a million dollars.
Prosecutors alleged that Jill Applebury, also known as Jill Wetzsteon, defrauded a heart surgeon there of at least $550,000 through various means from 2004 until March 2013. Her husband, Darin, is listed as a co-defendant in the case.
Before taking a plea agreement on Monday, Applebury's attorneys argued that the surgeon had become convinced he was being taken advantage of, and sought vengeance against Applebury despite her sterling record as an employee.
On April 18, 2018, a grand jury charged Applebury with more than 50 federal charges, including 24 counts of bank fraud, 26 counts of wire fraud, fraudulent transactions with an access device and aggravated identity theft.
Charging documents allege the surgeon's outfit hired her in the 1990s for bookkeeping and payroll services, duties she would complete as an independent contractor.
In 2012, another accountant was hired to provide assistance when the surgeon's medical partner departed from the practice. That accountant found Applebury listed as an employee, therefore receiving retirement contributions, along with a gaggle of other anomalies. These findings triggered the surgeon to retain a forensic accountant, who found additional "indicators of fraud," according to court records.
According to admissions in Applebury's guilty plea, she used the medical practice's funds to pay her federal income tax without being authorized to do so. Additionally, employees of the practice were eligible for a profit-sharing plan, which was overseen by a third-party administrator. Applebury had represented herself as an employee to that third-party administrator, prosecutors said, and Applebury subsequently received more than $62,000 for years 2010 and 2011.
Investigators also found Applebury had used funds from the medical practice to pay for charges on her personal credit card, including travel, dining, internet services for her home, and cellphone services for herself and her husband, who is listed as a co-defendant in the case.
Applebury also used the practice's business credit card to purchase nearly $3,000 of medical products for her husband's business, according to prosecutors.
In a Nov. 13 brief filed ahead of the scheduled trial, Applebury's attorneys argued many of the expenses she charged to the business credit card were part of her duties or made by mistake, and that she was told she was going to be made an employee, therefore eligible for the profit-sharing program.
The Applebury couple had moved to Alaska in the 1990s, but just two months before she was indicted in 2017, Jill was quoted in a Ravalli Republic story about restoring riverbanks along the East Fork of the Bitterroot.
After entering guilty pleas on Tuesday to six charges in the indictment, Applebury faces a possible 30-year federal prison sentence.
Darin Applebury, Jill's husband, has not yet changed his plea in the case, although his trial was vacated on Tuesday, according to federal court records.