A 64-year-old man living in Great Falls has been accused of molesting a young girl and forcing her into sex acts with two boys while he was living in Missoula more than six years ago.
Jack Eldon Jarvey is charged in Missoula County Justice Court with felony intimidation, sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. If convicted he could be sentenced to multiple 100-year prison terms.
The children involved in the case were between 6 and 9 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, which prosecutors believe took place between 2007 and 2012, according to court documents.
Missoula police first learned of the allegations in 2016 after the girl disclosed what happened to hospital staff. She wasn't willing to speak with law enforcement at the time, so the case idled until February, when her mother contacted a Missoula police detective about filing a report.
The girl told police the alleged abuse, including oral and vaginal sex, took place a few months after she began going to Jarvey's home. She was in third grade at the time and said he assaulted her every weekend during the school year, according to charging documents filed Aug. 9.
Police also spoke with two boys who reported Jarvey would make the girl perform sex acts on them. According to one of the boys, Jarvey said if they refused he would tell their parents and they would get in trouble.
Jarvey, who has requested a public defender, told Judge Landee Holloway during his initial appearance on Thursday he moved to Great Falls approximately five years ago. Prosecutors said during the hearing that coloring books had turned up during a search of his home, possibly indicating further access to children.
Holloway set Jarvey's bond at $250,000, but noted he will be screened for possible pretrial supervision.