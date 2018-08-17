The former forensic scientist at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula who was charged earlier this year with stealing methamphetamine will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to felony charges.
Derek Thrush entered guilty pleas to three felony drug possession charges, as well as misdemeanors for theft and official misconduct, during a Tuesday hearing in Missoula County District Court, according to court records.
The pleas came after Thrush reached an agreement with prosecutors that dropped a handful of other charges. Prosecutors will recommend a 15-year Department of Corrections sentence with 10 of those years suspended at Thrush’s sentencing hearing, currently set for Dec. 31.
In February, Thrush was charged after an internal investigation at the state crime lab found that he had taken drug evidence, specifically meth. According to court documents, Thrush’s brother-in-law alerted police to the thefts, and Thrush’s wife found meth in the home in December.
Thrush admitted to using meth he stole from the lab in an interview with investigators in February, according to charging documents in his case. He told the officer he would take small amounts of meth left over from samples that were submitted for testing, rather than destroying it per lab policy.
The internal investigation of the lab found a vial of meth in Thrush’s desk drawer.
Thrush is the second crime lab employee in recent years to plead guilty to stealing drug evidence. In 2015, Steven Conrad Brester — an evidence technician at the lab and a former Missoula police officer — was charged with stealing opioids from the crime lab.
That theft forced prosecutors around the state to drop charges against 69 defendants.
Last August, Brester received a fully suspended 10-year Department of Corrections sentence after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and pleading guilty to a pair of felony charges. Missoula County District Court Judge Leslie Halligan also ordered him to complete 690 hours of community service.