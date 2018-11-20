An argument over rent money allegedly left one roommate with cracked vertebrae and the other with a felony charge of aggravated assault.
Jeannette Danielle Johnson, 55, appeared before Ravalli County Justice Jennifer Ray Tuesday on the felony charge.
According to Ravalli County Deputy Attorney Angela Wetzsteon’s charging affidavit, Johnson was arrested Nov. 16 after a corporal from the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Cooper.
When he arrived, the affidavit said he found the victim lying on the floor and saying her back had been broken.
The woman told the officer that she and Johnson had been arguing over money when Johnson locked her out of the house. Using a spare key, the woman said she was able to get back in the house.
Once there, she said Johnson slammed her to the floor and then jumped on top of her. The affidavit said Johnson then stood up and dropped back down on the victim a second time.
During the second drop, the woman told the officer she heard her a loud crack, felt a shooting pain down her back and could not move. She said she screamed for someone to call 911, but eventually had to make that call herself.
Johnson told the officer she had been arguing with her roommate about rent and moving when the woman went outside. Johnson said she believed the woman was coming at her when she came back into the house. In response, Johnson said she slammed her to the floor.
Johnson said she could have fallen on her roommate.
The officer spoke to the victim’s doctor, who reported she had several cracks in her vertebrae including a substantial compression fracture in one vertebra that made it appear that someone had folded her in half. The victim reported that she could not sit up or walk without assistance.
Ray set bail at $5,000.