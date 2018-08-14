The judge overseeing a Missoula double homicide case will next decide whether one of the defendant's prior assault convictions can be used against him at trial following a hearing on the matter Friday.
After filing written briefs, attorneys for both sides made their final arguments to retired District Court Judge James Wheelis, who was brought in for the cases of Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock.
The briefs focus on an old charge of assault with a weapon that Standingrock pleaded guilty to after attacking his mother’s then-boyfriend with a crowbar.
Standingrock and Pierce face current charges of two counts of deliberate homicide after the bodies of Jackson Wiles, 24, and Marilyn Pickett, 15, were found dismembered and partially dissolved in tubs of chemicals in Pierce's basement.
While a person’s criminal history is often excluded at trial, it can be brought up if prosecutors can convince a judge of a link between an old case and a current one.
Prosecutors say the jury at Standingrock’s trial, currently set for November, should be able to hear about the old conviction. They claim the defendant’s alleged killing of Wiles had the same motivation as his 2013 assault: A belief both men had harmed the same young girl close to him.
In a court filing in July, prosecutors pointed to a jail call Standingrock had with his mother late last year in which he references the 2013 assault, asking if the girl had ever told her what the boyfriend had done.
Deputy county attorney Selen Koepke reiterated the argument in a hearing on Friday, where Nick Brooke, one of Standingrock’s attorneys, countered that the phone call transcript contains no specific mention of any alleged conduct towards the young girl.
In a filing, Brooke said the prosecutors are relying on an argument that Standingrock heard that Wiles had sexually assaulted the young girl shortly before Wiles’ death, and that motivated the alleged homicide.
Koepke said Friday the old case shows Standingrock has a history of reacting violently when he believes someone has harmed the girl, telling the judge “the precedent is so clear.”
Brooke argued that a debate over the alleged motivation in the 2013 assault case and whether it matches the alleged motivation in the current double murder will end up creating a “mini trial” inside a trial when Standingrock goes before a jury.
He also told the judge Friday that he should consider whether it is fair to bring up previous convictions at all. Studies have shown that prior criminal behavior is likely to weigh heavily on the minds of jurors, Brooke said, potentially swaying a decision based solely on the facts presented at trial.
***
In addition to the killings of Wiles and Pickett, Pierce is also charged with felonies for attempted homicide and assault with a weapon from an alleged incident that prosecutors say happened a month before the double murder, in which Pierce allegedly broke into a Missoula home and repeatedly stabbed a woman.
Pierce was originally set to go to trial on the double murder in September, but earlier this month her attorneys received a continuance that pushed her trial to March.