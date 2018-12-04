A Missoula man has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and unlawful restraint after a neighbor called authorities to a home on Cooley Street.
The Missoula County Attorney's Office has filed four charges against Casey Cliff Doney, 28, including aggravated assault, strangulation, partner/family member assault and unlawful restraint.
When Missoula police responded to the neighbor's call, an officer who knocked on Doney's door said they noticed blood droplets in the doorway. Doney reportedly described a scrape to his elbow, and said he must have "tweaked out" in his sleep.
According to court documents, he described fighting and punching "enemies in his dreams," but said he was "blank" the whole time and could not remember any further details. He said that when he awoke, he found his partner beaten up.
The woman involved had fresh blood on her sweatshirt, according to court documents, and her face was bruised, with one eye swollen shut. Her arms reportedly had bruises and what appeared to be human bite marks. She said Doney assaulted and strangled her after they got into an argument. When she tried to leave the house by crawling to the door, Doney reportedly grabbed her and smashed her head against the door and at one point attempted to gouge her eye out with his fingers, she told police.
The neighbor's call appears to have come after the woman cried out for police, according to court documents.