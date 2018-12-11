Missoula police arrived at Spark 1, a medical marijuana dispensary on East Broadway in Missoula, around 1 a.m. on Dec. 1 to investigate a broken window and signs of a burglary inside.
They followed footprints on the fresh snow, according to court documents, to an apartment, where they reportedly found 27-year-old Victor Gray, whose shoe tread appeared to match the footprints.
Gray was charged Dec. 3 with one count of burglary. But Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh confirmed Tuesday that their investigation connected Gray to "similar crimes."
Two other Missoula dispensaries fell victim to burglaries on Thanksgiving. Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks confirmed Gray's charges are expected to be updated when his initial burglary case is transferred from Missoula County Justice Court to District Court.
All three burglaries appear to have the same "smash and grab" pattern, investigators said.
A fourth dispensary, Green House Farmacy on Third Street, was broken into on Dec. 7. But Welsh told the Missoulian a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of committing that burglary; the case was filed in youth court.
After Euphoria Wellness was burgled on Thanksgiving, manager Kasey Iverson said he's seen dispensaries targeted all over the state, and that it's a cost of doing business in the industry.
"It's the nature of the business; it's like a pharmacy," he said. "Security is probably one of the bigger overhead costs for a dispensary."