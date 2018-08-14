After getting a fully suspended sentence last year for a pair of car chases — including one where he ditched his vehicle into the Clark Fork River — and his role in a Missoula shooting, 45-year-old Cory Kendall was arrested last month, allegedly while carrying a distribution-level amount of methamphetamine.
After posting a $50,000 bail and being released at the start of the month, Kendall was told to report to his probation officer but never did, according to court records. When officers checked his parents' home, where he was staying, his mother said he was out doing errands and his dad said he went camping.
After getting yet another arrest warrant — this time for $100,000 — Kendall was found at the home on Thursday, and a search of his room found meth, court records said.
But on Tuesday, Kendall told Missoula County District Court Judge Robert “Dusty” Deschamps that he tried to reach his probation officer when he got released but never got a call back.
“I wasn’t trying to slack off or not see them,” Kendall said.
And Deschamps said Kendall could be released, cancelling the fresh $100,000 warrant.
Now Kendall is solely being held on a $25,000 bail imposed by Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway for the new felony drug offense filed after his arrest last week.
Kendall now faces two separate cases related to meth — a distribution felony from July and a possession charge from this month — as well as a revocation of his prior sentence from last fall.
Deschamps told Kendall that when he says to get in touch with a probation officer, he means in person, adding that leaving a phone message at their office is often as “effective as calling the moon.”
“I’ll go camp out on their doorstep,” Kendall responded.
Last fall, Deschamps gave Kendall a fully-suspended, 10-year sentence to the Department of Corrections to wrap up a variety of felony charges.
Those included an arrest from April 2017 where Kendall was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 17-year-old girlfriend called 911 saying she was being held at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment building. Law enforcement eventually learned that Kendall and the girl caught up to a woman who stole meth from them, and had chased her and rammed her car with theirs, leading to the parking lot altercation that included another man firing a gun.
Through the rest of the spring and summer, Kendall was arrested twice for high-speed chases with police, including one on Interstate 90 that reached 100 miles per hour and another through Missoula that ended when he drove into the river near the Russell Street bridge.