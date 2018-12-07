A Missoula man charged with raping a woman in September will be held in jail on $100,000 bond after a judge denied his request for a lower bond last week.
Missoula County prosecutors filed the rape and strangulation charges against Shannon Carlysle Kilgore, 46, in early October.
About a month earlier, a woman told law enforcement she was repaying a debt by cleaning Kilgore's home and ended up staying the night due to the effects of her medication.
The woman said she was in his bed facing away from Kilgore when he reached his arm over her and across her neck. Kilgore allegedly wrapped his arm around her throat, cutting off her airway while she struggled and lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she told law enforcement, he strangled her again. In total, she said this cycle happened four times.
While she was "blitzed out," as she told law enforcement, Kilgore raped her, according to court documents. The woman said she hit his chest repeatedly and told him "no," and "stop," but he just laughed at her.
According to court documents, during a recorded phone call between the woman and Kilgore, he reportedly admitted "I was overzealous" and said the incident was about him "getting what he wanted."
Kilgore's trial is set for March 20 in Missoula County District Court.