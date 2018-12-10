A 56-year-old man pleaded guilty last week to shooting at a someone who followed him after he robbed a Missoula casino in April.
Stephen Antill on Dec. 4 signed a plea agreement with Missoula County prosecutors and entered guilty pleas on two felony charges, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.
In the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will recommend Antill be sentenced to 40 years per charge, with 10 years suspended on each charge, to be served concurrently. The deal allows Antill to argue for a lesser prison term, and dismissed a third charge of criminal endangerment.
Charging documents allege Antill entered the Nickel Ante Casino near North Russell Street on April 13 wearing a black ski mask and wielding a gun. Surveillance footage from the casino's cameras show the employee behind the cash register obliged Antill's demands for money, and Antill left the casino.
One patron followed Antill out and, according to court documents, Antill shot several times at the man, missing him each time. At least one bullet hit a window of the casino, however, and caused broken glass to "bounce off" the face of another man who was walking out of the building at that time.
Antill reportedly fled the scene from there but was apprehended by Missoula police about a block away.
His sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2019 in Missoula County District Court.