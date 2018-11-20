An inmate has filed a federal complaint against the Missoula County Detention Center for not allowing him to smoke marijuana for religious purposes, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court last month.
Adam Owen Grady, 34, was convicted of possession of explosives in Yellowstone County in 2017, according to the Montana Department of Corrections records. In July of that year, he was transferred to the Missoula Assessment and Sanction Center in the county jail here.
In a complaint filed in federal court on Oct. 5, Grady alleges several senior officials at the Missoula County Detention Center have violated his First Amendment's free exercise clause by denying him the opportunity to smoke marijuana for Christianity.
"It is my Godly Rights to consume marijuana for Christian rights," he wrote in documents included in the complaint, citing the King James version of the Bible and a verse that says "every herb bearing seed" is given to all people.
"Marijuana is a federally band [sic] substance and is not allowed in correctional/detention settings. Right to consume an illegal substance is not protected under religious rights," Lt. Jeff Rodrick replied on one of the grievance forms Grady filed over the last year.
Grady has essentially exhausted his options in the grievance process, having been denied at each stage. The Missoula County Detention Center has yet to file a legal response to the complaint, although it's unclear from filings so far if Grady has paid the filing fee to set the case in motion.