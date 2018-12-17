A man suspected of stealing a sport utility vehicle and fleeing from a traffic stop near Missoula was arrested after breaking into a house where the homeowner held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.
The homeowner said he armed himself Monday morning after seeing the pursuit in his neighborhood.
The suspect, Justin Douglas Delaney, refused to tell law enforcement his name, according to a Facebook post by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. He was initially booked into the county jail as 22-year-old John Doe. By Monday afternoon, his name was updated on the county's online jail roster.
Delaney is charged with felony theft, burglary and criminal mischief, as well as fleeing from and obstructing a peace officer. His initial appearance is set for Tuesday 2:30 p.m. in Missoula County Justice Court.
The incident began shortly after 8 a.m. when deputies were asked to look for a vehicle reported stolen. A Missoula County deputy spotted it and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away, leading officers on a pursuit through a residential area, a construction site, fields and fences before crashing into a mailbox.
Officials say the man fled the vehicle and broke into a nearby house, where he encountered the armed homeowner.