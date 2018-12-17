A man making a December swim across the Clark Fork in Missoula drew first responders to the river shore Monday morning.
Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said responders got a call about a man walking in the river at 9:56 Monday morning. The man reportedly swam from the north side of the Clark Fork to the south bank, where he was met by emergency medical services near Toole Park.
The man was reportedly drunk when he met with EMS technicians, who reported the man declined further assistance, Welsh said.