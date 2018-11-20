A 47-year-old man is being held on $250,000 bail on suspicion of severely beating a woman he'd repeatedly assaulted before.
Roy Ereaux appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday on two felony charges: assault with a weapon and partner-family member assault.
Charging documents filed Tuesday allege Ereaux was at a campground near Missoula on Nov. 8 when he became angry with a woman, who described Ereaux to police as her partner. The woman told deputies he threw her to the ground, threw her in their tent and began striking her with a metal baseball bat. The woman would later report injuries to her thighs, hips, calves, abdomen and head.
Law enforcement reportedly located the baseball bat, and found blood spatters inside the tent where the alleged assault occurred.
Deputy Missoula County Attorney Mark Handelman requested Ereaux's bond be set at $250,000, considering several cases in recent years, some still open, in which Ereaux is accused of domestic violence against the same woman. Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway granted the request.
In October 2017, a woman told Missoula County Sheriff's deputies that Ereaux had strangled her, hit her with his hand and a shoe, and brandished a machete after she tried calling 911 the first time, according to charging documents from that case. After he left she was able to call police, and told them he had been violent with her in the past.
Ereaux took a plea agreement in that case, pleading guilty to tampering with a witness, and was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections, all suspended.
Prosecutors requested his suspended sentence be revoked in June after he was charged with strangulation and partner-family member assault. That case has not yet concluded.
In a 2015 case, Ereaux was accused of his fourth partner-family member assault after Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home where a woman said he had pushed her to the ground and then used an extension cord to strangle her, the Independent Record reported.
In 2014, Ereaux was living at the Great Falls Pre-Release Center for one week after being released from prison when he was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. The Great Falls Tribune reported Ereaux dropped by a woman's home uninvited, stayed there through out the day despite her hints that he should leave, and sexually assaulted her in her home later that day.
Ereaux's public defender on Tuesday did not argue against the $250,000 bond. Ereaux said he was currently homeless, living at the Poverello Center.