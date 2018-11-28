Missoula police on Wednesday released the name of an officer involved in shooting on Blaine Street earlier this month that left one person dead.
Officer Joseph Burger has been placed on administrative leave with pay, in accordance with department policy, according to the release.
The department is conducting its own internal investigation as the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation completes the official probe.
Missoula police responded to reports of a gun firing inside a home on the 600 block of Blaine Street on Nov. 18 at about 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they encountered Jenessa Cooper, 49, who was armed, according to police.
The release from police on the day of the incident states "shots were fired." While no officers were injured, Cooper died at the scene.
John Barnes, a spokesman for the Department of Justice, said Wednesday that DCI had no updates to provide on the investigation.
Burger is a 2016 graduate of the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. The MPD release states he will have been with the Missoula department for three years next month.