A fugitive charged with several crimes in Montana is still on the run, even after authorities found a woman traveling with him.
On July 18, the U.S. Marshals Service issued an alert for Marco Antonio Guzman after he missed hearings in three separate cases in Missoula County District Court.
According to the alert, Guzman disappeared from the Libby area July 9. He was last seen that evening in Cottonwood, Idaho, with a woman named Sandra Carris. Authorities believed that Carris was traveling against her will and considered her “a missing endangered person.”
On Saturday, the Marshals announced that New Mexico State Police had located Carris, her two dogs and her truck in Silver City, N.M., Thursday evening. However, the Marshals’ Montana Violent Offender Task Force is still searching for Guzman.
Timothy Hornung, Acting Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Marshals Service’s District of Montana, said that Guzman’s current whereabouts and the type of vehicle he may be driving are uncertain.
He is described as a bald, 45-year-old white male, 6-foot-1 and weighing 300 pounds. According to a July 18 press release, he has previously used the aliases Checko Campos, Antonio Montana, Carlos Guzman, Albert Montevista, and Tony Sevenhorse, and has ties to Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Mexico, and southern Texas.
Guzman faces charges for aggravated assault, tampering with witnesses and probation violation. Members of the public with information about him can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (406)329-3625.