GREAT FALLS — Two people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a scheme in which employees of the Blackfeet Tribe's Head Start program claimed $232,000 in unearned overtime pay.
Patrick Calf Boss Ribs and Theresa Marie Calf Boss Ribs pleaded guilty Thursday to theft from an Indian tribal government receiving federal funding and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris scheduled sentencing for March 14.
Former Early Head Start manager Theresa Calf Boss Ribs faces restitution of over $57,000 while payroll clerk Patrick Calf Boss Ribs' plea agreement calls for him to pay $33,500 in restitution.
The two, along with four co-defendants, were charged with conspiring to claim 7,800 hours of unearned overtime from April 2013 to July 2014.
Prosecutors said the tribe repaid the federal government over $250,000 for disallowed overtime and other costs.