The school resource officer who shot at a student’s car as the youth fled Big Sky High School returned to active duty following use-of-force investigations by the state and Missoula police.
However, neither the Missoula Police Department nor the Missoula County Attorney’s Office — which reviewed findings of the state Division of Criminal Investigation — are disclosing specifics of what cleared Officer Jeff Lloyd to go back out on the street.
The student, who was 17 at the time, fled Big Sky while being investigated for potentially bringing a gun to school.
Per department policy, Lloyd was placed on paid administrative leave after the March 16 incident. According to the student’s defense attorney, the officer fired five times at the boy’s Audi when the student fled the school.
Court filings related to the student’s criminal charges say that Lloyd as well as a youth probation officer were at Big Sky investigating a photo of the student — who has prior misdemeanor convictions — with a gun and a large amount of money.
The student allegedly ran away and was chased into the parking lot by Lloyd. Records said the student got in his car and drove at Lloyd, who fired at the fleeing vehicle. The student led police on a short chase that ended when he crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership. Cocaine, as well as more than $1,000 was found on the student and in the car, and a handgun was recovered on the chase route. The student later admitted tossing the gun out of the vehicle.
In late July, the student reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting to three felonies while entering what’s called an Alford plea — where he disputes the charge but decides not to fight it in court — to a count of criminal endangerment filed after prosecutors say he drove at and nearly hit Lloyd in the parking lot.
At the change of plea hearing, the student told District Court Judge Karen Townsend that he still felt that if the case went to trial, the jury would acquit him of the charge for driving at the officer.
Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department, told the Missoulian in late July that Lloyd returned to full active duty after the Missoula County Attorney’s Office reviewed the state investigator’s report and decided that no further action would be taken.
Following a request by the Missoulian, the Missoula County Attorney’s Office declined to release a copy of the state’s investigation, with prosecutor Jennifer Clark referring to it as “confidential criminal justice information.”
Clark did provide the Missoulian with a three-sentence letter to the state investigator she wrote in mid July after reviewing the state report.
“I have reviewed the investigative report you prepared regarding Missoula City Police Officer Jeff Lloyd and the incident on March 16, 2018, at Big Sky High School. Based on your report, our office will take no further action on this case. If you have any questions, please contact me at (phone number),” the letter reads in its entirety.
Clark said Tuesday the full report would not be released without a court order.
"Since it was part of an investigation into a criminal matter, we don't release those," she said.
The Missoula Police Department also conducted an internal use-of-force review and, according to Welsh, found that Lloyd’s actions “in the rapidly evolving situation were objectively reasonable and within policy and statutory guidelines.”
When asked for a copy of the department’s internal investigation report, Welsh said there is a possibility that more information could be released after the student is sentenced.
The student is not being named because his case is being handled in Youth Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28, where prosecutors will recommend he be put on youth probation until he is 21. He will also be given a five-year adult sentence that will be inactive unless the student violates conditions of youth probation.