A 24-year-old man suspected in a shooting and home invasion in Missoula last February is being held on $150,000 bond after he was arrested Thursday night.
Jamie Canada is charged with accountability for burglary and aggravated burglary, as is his 24-year-old co-defendant, Steven Simpkins.
According to charging documents filed against the pair Wednesday, authorities believe Canada and Simpkins forced their way into a man's apartment with a semi-automatic handgun, telling him to open a safe.
The resident, who told police he sold marijuana in his apartment, said he tried fending the invaders off, attempting to grab the gun. One of the intruders allegedly grabbed a samurai-style sword and cut the back of the man's leg.
As the resident continued fighting back, he told police one of the intruders shot him in the chest before they fled.
While Canada was booked into the Missoula County Jail Thursday night, records show Simpkins has been in jail since Dec. 7. He is currently held on no bond for a federal case.
U.S. District Court records show Simpkins will be sentenced Jan. 4 after pleading guilty in September to methamphetamine distribution and firearms charges. According to documents in that case, after a short pursuit Missoula police found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol and a tackle box of 10 individually packaged baggies of meth in Simpkins' car. Law enforcement officials said he later admitted he began selling meth in the Missoula area in July 2017.
After Canada initially denied any involvement in the home invasion, charging documents state he eventually admitted to the robbery, but denied holding the gun at any point.
Contradictory statements from both suspects, the victim and informants have made it difficult to determine which man allegedly shot the victim.