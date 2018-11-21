Missoula police are looking into several cases of vandalism across the city this week, including a swastika spray-painted on an after-school program vehicle, and a series of tags at the Mobash Skatepark.
"We're looking at several reports of spray-paint incidents around town," said Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh earlier this week. "Whether or not they're all related is too soon to tell."
One such case on the police department's plate includes a swastika spray-painted on the side panel of a Boys and Girls Club of Missoula van used to transport club members from elementary schools to after-school clubhouses. The organization said in a statement the image was found on Nov. 15.
Since the Boys and Girls Club issued a statement on the side panel swastika, MPD has also posted on Facebook about graffiti sprayed "all over" the Mobash Skatepark twice late last week. Surveillance footage did not capture the suspect, MPD said in the post.
"We spoke to multiple skateboarders there today who were really frustrated that a person would deface this skatepark, and we're hoping someone knows who did it," the post reads.
There are still no suspects in the skatepark case, Welsh said.
Welsh said earlier this week that additional cases have popped up on the 500 and 600 blocks of East Sussex, also late last week, and that new cases have emerged this week as well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Missoula police at 552-6335 or esmith@ci.missoula.mt.us.
The Boys and Girls Club decided to use the vandalism on their vehicle as a chance to raise $5,000 to purchase two new passenger vans for the club.
"We are asking the community to come together and show the youth of Missoula that hatred will not be tolerated, and love will prevail," said Katie Moore, executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Missoula, in a press release.
The Boys and Girls Club has partnered with Lithia Ford of Missoula to obtain the vans.
Donations can be made at the #FuelOurFutures With New Vans GoFundMe page online or at bgcmissoula.org/donate.