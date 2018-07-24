A former Missoula resident and immigrant from the Soviet Union is allowed to withdraw a guilty plea from a more than 20-year-old theft case that placed him in peril of being deported.
The order from Missoula County District Court Judge Leslie Halligan was issued earlier this month following an appeal to the Montana Supreme Court in the case of Vitaliy Kadoshnikov. Halligan found that when Kadoshnikov pleaded guilty in 1995, he likely did not understand the potential deportation consequences of being convicted of the felony.
At the time, Kadoshnikov was only 18 and had emigrated to Missoula from the then-Soviet Union less than four years earlier.
Two days after being charged, he pleaded guilty in the car theft case, a move that included signing paperwork and telling a judge that he understood that the plea could lead to deportation.
Kadoshnikov — who never became a citizen — received a fully suspended prison sentence and later moved to Michigan, married a U.S. citizen and, as his attorney Colin Stephens put it in court filings, “lived a crime-free life” until last summer when he got in a dispute with a neighbor that led to the police being called.
Immigration officials became involved in the Michigan case, and Kadoshnikov was placed in an immigration detention facility, facing mandatory deportation. That situation stemmed not from the new charges, but the 23-year-old felony theft conviction.
He filed a request to withdraw that plea, which Halligan previously denied under the current law governing plea withdrawal, which says a defendant must show evidence they are innocent. On appeal, the Montana Supreme Court sent the case back down, telling Halligan to take a second look using the law on the books at the time of Kadoshnikov’s initial plea, which allowed a withdrawal for good cause.
In court filings, Stephens laid out multiple reasons why Kadoshnikov’s case provides such “good cause,” including that the same crime now would be considered a misdemeanor, the fact that Kadoshnikov was 18 at the time, and that his client likely didn’t understand the ramifications of pleading guilty.
While Halligan’s order said prosecutors did not file a response in the case, Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks did file one on July 13, although in it he agreed that under the law Kadoshnikov should be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea.
In her ruling, Halligan wrote that even though Kodashnikov signed papers explaining his rights — including the potential for deportation — in 1995, she was swayed by his present-day assertions. Those include the fact that, having only been in the country for a few years at the time, he “didn’t speak or understand” the English language and had relied on his attorney, who told him to sign it.
In an affidavit filed with the court, Kodashnikov said he had needed an interpreter and requested one at the time, but didn’t receive one.
In light of that information, and Kodashnikov’s behavior since the 1995 case resolved, Halligan ruled in his favor.
“Mr. Kodashnikov has discharged his sentence, married a U.S. citizen and become a productive member of society and provider for his family. He would face a severe hardship if deported,” Halligan wrote in the order. “The Court finds it credible that he did not understand the deportation consequences of his plea, despite indications otherwise.”
Her order instructs Stephens and Marks to work out the details of how the case should move forward. Although Kadoshnikov’s guilty plea is withdrawn and his sentence vacated, he remains charged with the more than two-decade-old felony.
Stephens said Monday his client is not seeking to have the charge go away entirely, and is willing to plead to a different charge if — unlike felony theft — it wouldn’t ensure his deportation.