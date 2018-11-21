A Missoula man was convicted late Tuesday on 19 charges, including aggravated rape and five assaults stemming from a five-day period in which he held his pregnant girlfriend in her home against her will.
A jury found Billy Lee Henderson, 29, guilty of 15 felonies, three misdemeanors and a citation for violating a protection order.
The jury also found Henderson not guilty on nine charges at the end of a weeklong trial. Jurors began deliberating Monday afternoon and finished Tuesday night.
The victim in the case went to police in April to report she'd been held in her home for five days, between April 17 and 22, while Henderson repeatedly assaulted her and threatened both her and her children, according to court documents.
She told law enforcement the events began after she picked Henderson up at the airport and on the way home, he accused her of cheating on him. Once home, things reportedly got worse when one of her children started crying and Henderson began throwing things, such as a vacuum, down the stairway and flipped over a coffee table. Then, she said, he slapped her so hard her ears rang and her nose bled. After she cleaned up the blood, he punched her in the face, according to court documents.
In the following days, Henderson hurt the woman with mixed martial arts moves, such strangling her in four different ways, according to charging documents. The Missoulian reported Henderson had won the state boxing title just two months earlier, while he has also been mentioned in the media as a local MMA fighter.
She told police she was under constant assault for approximately 12 hours on one day before Henderson finally let her go check on her children, who were also in the home.
When she refused to have sex with him, he strangled her and raped her, she told police.
Henderson then slept for several days, but woke up in a rage again, she said. She finally convinced him to let her go, saying she'd get food, but instead went directly to the police station to report what had happened over the past five days.
After Henderson was arrested, police collected conversations he made from the phone at the jail, finding he had asked friends to persuade the woman to drop the charges against him. These attempts continued into May all the way through September, with Henderson sometimes contacting the woman himself to tell her to "hide out" when it came time for his trial.
In total, Henderson was convicted of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, eight witness tampering charges, five assault charges, unlawful restraint, strangulation, intimidation and criminal mischief, as well as a violation of a protection order citation.