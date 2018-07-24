The Big Sky High School student whose car was shot at by the school resource officer when the student — allegedly with cocaine and a pistol — fled the building earlier this year admitted Tuesday to a series of juvenile charges in Missoula County District Court.
Tuesday's action came after the student reached an agreement with prosecutors. But he maintained, however, that he disagreed with them over a charge that he drove his car at the officer, and said he felt that if the case went to trial, a jury would acquit him.
Still, he entered what’s called an Alford plea to a count of criminal endangerment, essentially saying that he felt it was in his own best interest not to fight the charge in court.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 28, with a recommendation from prosecutors that will have him on youth probation until he is 21 years old. The student, who the Missoulian is not naming because his case is being handled in Youth Court, will also have a five-year adult sentence that will only be activated if he violates the conditions of youth probation.
The student, now 18, was still a juvenile on March 16 when, according to court records, the school resource officer and a youth probation officer were at Big Sky investigating a photo of the student with a large amount of money and a gun, believing he may have been dealing drugs. The probation officer's involvement stemmed from a prior conviction for the youth.
When officers asked to search his car, the student ran from the building, chased by resource officer Jeff Lloyd, court filings say. After getting in his car, the student allegedly drove at Lloyd, who according to testimony during a May hearing fired five times at the car after avoiding being hit.
The student led police on a chase during which he drove off the road and nearly hit a pedestrian, and threw a pistol out of the car. It ended when the car crashed into a car dealership parking lot. A search of the vehicle later found 2.1 grams of cocaine and more than $1,000 cash in the car or on the student, according to court records.
The student was initially charged as a minor, with the case then refiled as an adult charge due to a stipulation in the law. Following a hearing in the spring, District Court Judge Karen Townsend ruled to send the case back to Youth Court after a request by the student’s public defense attorney Jeff Wilson.
The student has been out of custody since posting a $20,000 bond in May.
In addition to entering the plea on the criminal endangerment charge for driving at the officer on Tuesday, the student also admitted to a second count for almost hitting the pedestrian, evidence tampering for tossing the gun and criminal possession of dangerous drugs for the cocaine that was found. Another charge of obstructing an officer is being dismissed under the agreement with prosecutors.
At a hearing last week, prosecutor Jennifer Clark told Townsend that the student had been testing positive for marijuana use since he was put on pretrial supervision after bailing out, and that the tests result levels weren’t decreasing in a way that would suggest he had used drugs once and it was taking time to leave his system.
Townsend warned him at the end of that hearing that those drug test results needed to “start falling off” or she would have him arrested again.