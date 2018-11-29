Try 1 month for 99¢

LIBBY — A 24-year-old Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in a stabbing in northwestern Montana earlier this month.

Michael Anthony Borchardt-Robertson of Yakima is charged with stabbing Doug Crum of Libby at least 10 times on Nov. 11, collapsing both of his lungs.

The Western News reports Borchardt-Robertson entered his plea Monday in Libby.

Crum, who is in his 70s, was stabbed while he was on a walk on a wooded trail near Libby. He used bear spray on his attacker, walked back to his car, told a passerby what happened and drove home. His wife drove him to the hospital.

Dolly Crum says her husband is walking again and has gone as far as a mile. 

