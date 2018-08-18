The woman Marco Guzman is accused of attacking on a roadside near Frenchtown in late 2016 hasn't missed any of his scheduled court appearances.
The same can’t be said of Guzman. He is being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service after being released in the spring and disappearing in July.
Guzman's vanishing act shouldn't have come as a surprise. The woman in the felony assault case and prosecutors in all his Missoula County District Court cases warned he was a flight risk with a history of running from the law.
“It’s like nobody was hearing or caring about the victims,'' said the woman Guzman is accused of assaulting. "It’s hard to live in constant fear every day of your life.
"Nobody believed me. I was just ignored. I feel like he was all that was protected,” she said. The woman asked to remain anonymous because she fears for her safety.
District Court Judge Leslie Halligan decided to let Guzman out of jail on April 9 so he could have a surgical procedure. When that happened, the woman said she was slightly mollified by the judge’s order requiring Guzman to wear a GPS monitor and stay in the Missoula area for his recovery.
But April 18, after Guzman's surgery, the rules changed.
Halligan, based on a recommendation from the chief officer for pretrial supervision release, eliminated GPS monitoring and allowed Guzman to live with a friend in Libby, deputizing that Lincoln County resident to keep tabs on him and alert the court if he left or violated his release conditions.
That didn’t work as planned.
Instead, the U.S. Marshals say Guzman fled Libby on July 9, although other court records say he had already been spotted in Texas in June.
The alert declaring him a fugitive was issued July 18, the same day Guzman was supposed to appear in Missoula County District Court on his criminal cases and provide medical records showing the legitimacy of his medical treatment or potentially be returned to jail.
The marshals' alert said he left Lincoln County with a woman named Sandra Carris, who was considered to be in danger and was not a “willing participant” in leaving town.
On July 28, New Mexico State Police located Carris and the truck she and Guzman had been driving in Silver City.
Guzman remains at large, with a $500,000 arrest warrant active from Missoula.
***
The woman involved in Guzman’s felony assault case in Missoula first met him in late 2016, and said the pair started dating almost immediately.
On Dec. 10, 2016, the couple were at a bar when Guzman started talking to another woman, and his companion decided to walk home. Guzman — a con man with convictions in at least Montana, Wyoming and Texas — followed her in a truck he had already convinced her to buy for him.
According to court records, Guzman stopped when he found the woman, got out of the truck and attacked her, dragging her by the hair and kicking her. The woman escaped by getting into the truck and driving home.
Missoula County deputies interviewed her later that day when she went to the hospital. According to court records, police recovered a handful of hair from the floor of the passenger side of the truck.
Twelve days later, on Dec. 22, 2016, Guzman forced the woman to go to a bank and sign a notarized statement he prepared saying her injuries were her own fault and he wasn’t involved, according to records. The same day, she said he took her to the courthouse, forced her to help get a marriage license, then brought her to a church and married her. (She has since divorced him.)
“I was very intimidated. I felt that if the sheriff’s department would have filed the report earlier on, nothing else that happened would have happened. That’s the first time that I as a victim was neglected,” the woman told the Missoulian earlier this month.
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Mickelson, the prosecutor on the woman’s case, said his office received the investigation into the assault on Dec. 22, 2016, the same day she said Guzman forced her to sign the statement. Investigators recommended he be charged with a misdemeanor for partner assault at that time.
Mickelson said he was assigned the case on Jan. 5, 2017 — a delay at least partly due to the holiday period, he said — and spoke with the woman for the first time that same day. He also called Guzman’s probation officer about the likelihood of charges.
Guzman was arrested that evening and held for a day on a probation hold, letting him know he was likely in new trouble.
“In SVU (special victims unit) cases I try to, and we have a policy, of filing in two weeks,” Mickelson said.
The assault charges against Guzman were filed Jan. 17, 2017. But by that time, he had disappeared again.
Guzman had stopped reporting to his probation officer. On Jan. 22, he stole a car in Ravalli County and fled to Texas, according to a report from his supervising officer. Three months later, in April 2017, he was arrested there on a warrant from Missoula County.
He posted bail with a Texas bondsman, and vanished again.
***
Guzman remained free until September 2017, when he was arrested again in Texas. This time he was sent back to Missoula on $100,000 bail.
After he returned to Montana, another case was filed against him in Missoula, this time for deceptive practices following allegations of another con job.
Guzman stayed in a Missoula jail cell until the spring, when he started talking about the need for surgery to remove an allegedly cancerous growth.
On April 9, the day Halligan decided in a court hearing to release Guzman for the surgery, the prosecutor's notes show that the pretrial supervision officer told the judge it was unlikely any Missoula recovery facility would take Guzman in, given his history and charges.
Mickelson, the prosecutor, asked that GPS tracking be mandatory, and both he and fellow prosecutor Jennifer Clark reminded the judge of Guzman’s history of fleeing. Even Guzman told the judge he would be OK with wearing a monitor, court records said.
Ray Reiser, chief pretrial supervision officer, told the Missoulian he wouldn’t discuss specifics, but that the nature of Guzman’s recovery and potential post-surgery medical treatment made GPS unworkable.
Halligan, Reiser noted, had the final call on both that and the decision to allow Guzman to recover in Libby. “The judge had a lot of information to process, and I think she felt like it was the most appropriate place for him to be,” Reiser told the Missoulian.
The woman Guzman is accused of assaulting said she blames Reiser for recommending lenient supervision requirements when Guzman was let out, saying he wasn’t doing his job and “didn’t protect me one iota.”
“It’s unfortunate and I feel bad for the victim. I hope she’s well. I am concerned about her,” Reiser said.
After the judge’s ruling on April 18 to not impose the GPS monitor and allow Guzman to leave the county, the woman wrote a letter to Halligan — which she read at a court hearing in the spring — saying she was “devastated” and “livid” at the choices.
“This made me feel like I didn’t matter any to the criminal justice system, that my safety meant nothing to anyone,” the letter said. “I’m sad that people in the system didn’t work to balance both Marco’s recovery needs and my ability to feel safe and protected.”
She had been afraid of Guzman even while he was safely in custody, the woman told the judge.
“Now, that fear is more real.”