A woman involved in a high-speed chase with Missoula and state law enforcement on Saturday made her daughter move to the driver's seat in order to avoid charges, according to court documents filed Monday.
Katie Marie Elizabeth Marceau, of Great Falls, is charged with criminal endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, as well as fleeing from a peace officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle with a defective windshield, each misdemeanors.
The windshield violation reportedly set Saturday's chase in motion. According to charging documents, a Missoula County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull Marceau's car over on West Riverside Drive after noticing her windshield was seriously cracked. Marceau allegedly fled the area toward Highway 200, and then drove about 30 miles toward Clearwater Junction.
The chase turned north there and, after reportedly colliding with several vehicles in the entire route of the chase and running over spike strips laid by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, Marceau's vehicle eventually came to a halt.
Marceau told deputies she had been drinking alcohol earlier that day and using methamphetamine a day earlier, and also admitted to making her 16-year-old daughter switch into the driver's seat at some point during the chase, according to court documents. Another man in the car during the chase said he assumed this was done because the girl was a minor and would potentially receive less punishment as a juvenile.
At her initial appearance on Monday, Marceau's public defender said she had three outstanding warrants from Cascade County. One of those was for failing to appear at a court hearing, Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway noted.
Holloway set Marceau's bond at $10,000.