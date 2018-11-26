Try 3 months for $3
Police

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 15 shooting in Ronan.

According to a Facebook post by the Ronan Police Department, the 16-year-old suspect was spotted by a Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police officer on Nov. 17 in Pablo. The suspect was apprehended after a multi-agency chase, and transported to a secure facility in Missoula.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ronan Chief of Police Ken Weaver said that the suspect's case has been referred to Lake County Youth Court.

The shooting left a 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Flathead