A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 15 shooting in Ronan.
According to a Facebook post by the Ronan Police Department, the 16-year-old suspect was spotted by a Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police officer on Nov. 17 in Pablo. The suspect was apprehended after a multi-agency chase, and transported to a secure facility in Missoula.
Ronan Chief of Police Ken Weaver said that the suspect's case has been referred to Lake County Youth Court.
The shooting left a 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.