Flathead County and local non-profit, Climate Smart Glacier County (CSGC) has compiled its third annual "Earth Month." Earth Month with have several activities planned each day in the month of April.

CSGC has planned local non-profit events, educational activities and community information for a green lifestyle. Residents can find out how to volunteer for community clean-ups or attend a local family friendly Earth Day event.

A full list and calendar of activities can be found at climatesmartglaciercounty.org/blog.

Every Monday in April, CSGC will be sponsoring a weekly challenge with prizes to encourage walking, riding the bus or biking to work or school. A separate contest encourages residents to take the "Plastic Pledge" to reduce their use of plastic.

Prizes for these challenges are gift cards to local eateries. Participants can find a contest form through the event calendar to log their activity.

CSGC is a non-profit organization based in Flathead County and has been partnering with community groups on Earth Day since it was formed in 2016.

This year, CSGC will have a table at the Climate Lobby Earth Day event on St., April 22 at the Northwest History Museum in Kalispell. The group will be distributing free earth day coloring books and locally manufactured products made from recycled material.

Climate Smart Glacier County encourages everyone to take time this month to celebrate our planet.