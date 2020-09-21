Daines says different rules justify pre-election court change

UM journalism professor and political analyst Lee Banville said that points up the vague nature of American government. Much of Congress’ and most of the Supreme Court’s decisions depend on precedent, which simply means doing what we did before because that’s the way we did it.

“Was 2016 the rule, or an anomaly?” Banville wondered. “Will it become the rule, or will it become ‘Merrick Garland is the only person ever affected by one political party and one branch of government?’ The rules can change every time, which is not good, but how far out do we go to establish precedent? Is one calendar year enough? Precedent is what we say it is until it’s settled and concrete. This one hasn’t been tested, kicked around and discussed, so we’re having the same fight we had with the (presidential) parties switched. It feels like every day is some kind of political reckoning in this country.”