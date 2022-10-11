 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Joseph M. Magone

Superior - Joseph M. Magone, 99, passed away in the evening, Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at his home in Superior.   Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Adelaide T. McMurrer

Missoula - Adelaide T. McMurrer, 89, passed away in the evening, Sunday, October 9th, 2022, at her home in Missoula.   Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Gladys A. Smith

HAMILTON - Gladys A. Smith, 94, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Russell E. Cromwell

Missoula-   Russell E. Cromwell age 43 of Missoula passed away on Monday October 10, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.    Memorial services are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. 

