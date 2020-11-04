Elections forecast big changes for landscape

But those changes can have immediate and far-reaching effects on Montana lifestyle. For example, due to term limits and one resignation, Gianforte will get to appoint four of the five members of the Fish and Wildlife Commission at the start of his office. Those seats are usually staggered to disperse the chance of a single leader dominating the makeup. The commission sets hunting seasons, fair-chase rules and other decisions that have direct effect on Montana’s hunters and anglers.

Regime change may also happen at the federal level. While some government actions have almost unstoppable inertia, others can turn like a dancer. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Montana Chapter Chairman John Sullivan pointed to the U.S. Forest Service’s ongoing forest plan updates, which involve months or sometimes years of public comment, draft reviews and revisions.

“Then you can have something like the Tongass (National Forest in Alaska) where the Trump Administration opened up the Roadless Rule by executive order,” Sullivan said. “A new president could reverse that quickly with another executive order.”