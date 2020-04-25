Elective surgeries to resume at CMC

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Community Medical Center announced Saturday that it will take steps to resume elective surgeries.

“The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending medical provider,” said a press release from Community Medical Center.

Hospitals across Montana halted all elective surgeries in an effort to preserve resources to treat COVID-19 patients in late March in anticipation of a possible surge in cases. Confirmed cases showing a downward trend during the past week spurred both an announcement from Gov. Steve Bullock that the state would gradually reopen starting Sunday, and the resumption of non-emergency surgeries in Montana hospitals.

The Montana Hospital Association announced Tuesday that it supported the governor’s decision and would allow hospitals to provide elective surgeries like cataract extractions and appendectomies once the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted Sunday.