Elective surgeries to resume at CMC

Community Medical Center announced Saturday that it will take steps to resume elective surgeries.
“The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending medical provider,” said a press release from Community Medical Center.
Hospitals across Montana halted all elective surgeries in an effort to preserve resources to treat COVID-19 patients in late March in anticipation of a possible surge in cases. Confirmed cases showing a downward trend during the past week spurred both an announcement from Gov. Steve Bullock that the state would gradually reopen starting Sunday, and the resumption of non-emergency surgeries in Montana hospitals.
The Montana Hospital Association announced Tuesday that it supported the governor’s decision and would allow hospitals to provide elective surgeries like cataract extractions and appendectomies once the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted Sunday.
The Association earlier estimated the pandemic's financial hit to hospitals statewide to be at least $100 million in just three weeks. An economist told the Missoulian the canceled elective surgeries and reluctance of people to go to the doctor contributed to the drop in income for medical facilities.
According to the press release from Community Medical Center, the hospital will prioritize patients with time-sensitive needs and will coordinate with medical providers in scheduling surgeries.
Patients will also have to follow practices to minimize their exposure and possible spread of COVID-19, which entails quarantining for seven days prior to their surgery and passing standard screenings for the virus. They will also be asked to track their temperature twice a day during quarantine and report to their provider if they develop a fever of over 100 degrees.
The announcement also said that the hospital will continue to maintain a zero-visitor protocol indefinitely and will screen and mask all who enter the facility.
