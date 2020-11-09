Feds miss deadline for LWCF project list

Since Congress passed full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund in August, both the U.S. departments of Agriculture and Interior have missed a Nov. 2 deadline to list projects they intend to nominate for the fund’s support.

The two departments oversee the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service and several other agencies that manage public lands or team with state and local governments to do so. An overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in Congress authorized $900 million a year from off-shore energy royalty payments to pay for habitat acquisition, public access, park development and maintenance, and other conservation and recreation activity.

“Ninety-four days ago, the President signed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act into law, which required the Department to submit a list by November 2nd,” Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester wrote Interior Secretary David Berhhardt on Friday. “The Department of the Interior missed this statutory deadline. This is unacceptable and must be corrected immediately. I urge the Department to uphold its role in administering LWCF and provide the project list to Congress.”